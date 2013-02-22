* Indian federal bonds may gain as global crude fell to a
three-week low and there are no further supplies of long-dated
paper till the end of the fiscal year, say dealers. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading
Thursday at 7.81 percent.
* Brent crude oil fell below $114 a barrel as weak economic data
added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of the
year may be overdone.
* India is coming closer to meeting its $5.1 billion asset sale
target for the current fiscal year, with sales worth $880
million planned in March.
* Government's austerity push may, however, add to inflationary
pressure, hampering chances of rapid rate cuts, central bank
officials told Reuters.
