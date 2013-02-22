* Indian federal bonds may gain as global crude fell to a three-week low and there are no further supplies of long-dated paper till the end of the fiscal year, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading Thursday at 7.81 percent. * Brent crude oil fell below $114 a barrel as weak economic data added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of the year may be overdone. * India is coming closer to meeting its $5.1 billion asset sale target for the current fiscal year, with sales worth $880 million planned in March. * Government's austerity push may, however, add to inflationary pressure, hampering chances of rapid rate cuts, central bank officials told Reuters. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)