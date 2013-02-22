* USD/INR expected to open higher around 54.53/55 levels compared with its close of 54.47/48 on the weakness in euro, fall in Nifty futures in Singapore. * Dealers, however, expect some bunched up dollar sales from state-run banks which have largely been absent in the market for the past two sessions due to a strike. * Asian shares edged higher on Friday, recouping the previous day's steep losses, as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's commitment to its current accommodative policy while weak U.S. and European data clouded growth prospects, limiting gains. * The dollar bustled near a 5-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday, on doubts over just how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its quantitative easing in place. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.22 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is up 0.32 pct. * Asian currencies mixed. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)