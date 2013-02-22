* USD/INR opens higher in line with the weakness in euro, at 54.51/52 versus its close of 54.47/48. * Pair headed for a third week of gains, its biggest winning streak in over two months. * Pair tipped in 54.30-54.75 band for session. * Dealers, however, expect some bunched-up dollar sales from state-run banks, which have largely been absent in the market for the past two sessions due to a strike. * The dollar bustled near a 5-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday, on doubts over just how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its quantitative easing in place. * Asian currencies mixed. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)