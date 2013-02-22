* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.81 percent with traders preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the budget next week. * Traders say lower crude oil prices may boost bond prices slightly later in the session. The 10-year is expected to hold in a 7.78 to 7.82 percent range during the session. * Brent crude oil fell to a three-week low below $114 a barrel on Thursday, dropping almost 2 percent as weak economic data added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of the year may be overdone. * The gross borrowing target for the next fiscal year to be announced in the budget on Feb. 28 will be the next key trigger for bonds. * Government's austerity push may, however, add to inflationary pressure, hampering chances of rapid rate cuts, central bank officials told Reuters. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)