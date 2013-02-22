* The BSE index gains 0.06 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.01 percent. * Infosys gains 1.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services is up 0.6 percent on hopes of incentives for exporters in the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on Feb. 28. * However, shares in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fall 2.4 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its rating to "sell" from "neutral", on expectations that Asia's third-largest economy would recover at a "modest" pace and the prospect of rising competition. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)