* Shares in Jet Airways falls 5.4 percent, extending losses, on continued concerns about whether the carrier will clinch a stake sale to Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways. * Shares in Jet Airways have fallen 9.4 percent this week as of Thursday's close after Etihad Chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan told Reuters on Sunday it was too soon to say when a final agreement between the two carriers would be struck. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)