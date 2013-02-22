* USD/INR slips on heavy selling by U.S. bank, say dealers. Pair at 54.41/42, off 54.5350 highs, versus its close of 54.47/48. * Pair still higher on week, up 0.36 pct. * Pair tipped in 54.30-54.75 band for session. * Foreign funds invested a hefty $222.77 million in equities on Thursday, provisional figures showed, a day when the benchmark index fell its most in seven months. * The figure includes inflows related to TPG Capital's $305 million stake sale in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)