* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.81 percent with investors staying on the sidelines a week ahead of the federal budget for 2013/14. * Traders are keenly awaiting the gross borrowing figure for the next fiscal year to gauge how serious the government is about getting its finances in order. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.75 to 7.83 percent range until the budget on Feb. 28.