BRIEF-L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.81 percent with investors staying on the sidelines a week ahead of the federal budget for 2013/14. * Traders are keenly awaiting the gross borrowing figure for the next fiscal year to gauge how serious the government is about getting its finances in order. * The 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.75 to 7.83 percent range until the budget on Feb. 28. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=CNY= poll data for Chinese yuan