BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gain 1.5 percent after Credit Suisse said the drug maker's subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has pushed through price increases in three products last week, citing industry checks. * Credit Suisse estimates those three drugs account for 35 percent of Taro U.S. sales. * The price increases raise sustainable sales estimates for Taro to $680 million versus $640 million earlier for FY 2015, the investment bank adds. * Credit Suisse maintains its "outperform" rating on the stock and raises its target price to 900 rupees from 840 rupees, in part by factoring higher sales estimates for Taro. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.