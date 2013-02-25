* DBS aims 100 pct commodity business growth a year to 2015

* Top class credit rating wins new business as regional presence grows

* Commodity trading business to double staff to 8 by year end

By Melanie Burton and Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Singapore's DBS Group (DBSM.SI) aims to double its commodity trading business each year for the next three years, tapping its growing footprint in Asia and hoping to lure custom from Western rivals retreating to their home markets.

Southeast Asia's biggest lender stepped into commodities after the 2008/09 financial crisis, and is looking to use its nearly S$25 billion ($20 billion) loan book to win new business as it expands beyond its two main markets, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The bank hired high-profile Leong Chean Wai from Singapore sovereign wealth fund Government Investment Corp to head up its Commodity Derivatives, Treasury and Markets division two years ago and is ramping up the business despite a tough climate for commodities amid low market volatility and shrinking client activity. [ID:nL1N0BEDXT]

"We are expanding aggressively into the energy sector, as well as the bulk sector – iron ore, coal. Our focus is on the Asian products - the things that you see around us," Leong said in an interview.

The bank's hefty loan book and its and AA- and AA1 credit ratings are helping win more business from existing clients and nurture a new customer base, as capital-constrained Western rivals exit the market.

"China, India, Indonesia. These are major commodities producers as well as users. What we are trying to do is leverage on our relationships, and match some of these customers together as well," said Leong.

DBS does not break out its revenue from commodities trading, but Leong is forecasting rapid growth.

"I am looking for 100 percent growth in the business and expecting that growth rate for the next three years," she said.

The bank's commodities business has units in London, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, with about 100 staff providing trade finance, hedging and broking to clients.

Rivals include banks like ANZ (ANZ.AX) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L), which have been pushing aggressively into Asia in recent years.

Under Leong, the bank has been conservative on headcount, but plans to double trading staff to eight this year. The bank may consider opening a physical desk in or two years, she added.

"We still see a lot of opportunities untapped in the Asian region," Leong said.

($1 = 1.2393 Singapore dollars)

(Editing by Richard Pullin)

