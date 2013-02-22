* USD/INR falls, largely driven by selling on bunched up inflows after thin volumes seen during a two-day strike that ended on Thursday, say dealers. The pair is at 54.35/36, 54.5350 intraday high, versus Thursday's close of 54.47/48. * Flows seen from custodial as well as state-run banks. * Some dealers cite inflows related to TPG Capital's $305 million stake sale in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd. * Dollar continued at near a 5-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday, with the euro tumbling to a six-week low. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)