* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.23 percent while the 1-year rate steady at its previous close of 7.62 percent. * Traders expect the OIS market to move in a tight band until the budget on Feb. 28. * The short-end rates may face some pressure due to tight liquidity conditions. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stood at 741.40 billion rupees at the morning repo auction, after having remained above 1 trillion rupees for the last 10 straight sessions.