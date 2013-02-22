* Indian shares will be closely monitoring the 2013/14 budget for the next fiscal year to be announced on Feb. 28. * All eyes will be on how the finance minister will manage to meet the government's 4.8 percent fiscal deficit target for 2013/14, while still trying to revive growth amid persistent inflation, and with general elections expected next year. * Whether India can deliver a credible fiscally disciplined budget is too close to call, but economists polled by Reuters say its resolve to cut spending and giveaways in next week's budget will reignite investor confidence. * Traders say NSE's 50-stock index will be range-bound at above 5,800 until the budget. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: Railway budget to be presented in parliament at 0630 GMT Ranbaxy Laboratories October-December earnings Wed: Economic report to be presented in parliament at 0530 GMT Thurs: Federal budget to be presented in parliament at 0530 GMT Oct-Dec quarter fiscal deficit data due around 1030 GMT Infrastructure output for January due at 0630 GMT Oct-Dec quarter GDP data due at 0530 GMT Fri: Manufacturing PMI, Foreign exchange reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)