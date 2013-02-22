* India's three-day cash rate marginally above the repo rate, at 7.90/7.95 percent versus 7.90/8.00 percent last close, with banks adequately covered on the reserves reporting day. * Banks' cash reserves with the RBI at 2.84 trillion rupees as on Feb. 18, higher than the mandated 2.77 trillion rupees for the current fortnight ending Feb. 22. * Volumes in the call market at 225.59 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.91 percent, after dropping in the previous two sessions due to a strike by state-run bank dealers. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window at 741.40 billion rupees in the morning repo. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)