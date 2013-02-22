BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
Feb 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen