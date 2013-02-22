BRIEF-Gravita India starts commercial production of PET from Nicaragua recycling plant
* Says started commercial production of pet from its new recycling plant at Nicaragua (central America)
Feb 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 14/02 14/02 23/02 nil nil 6,878 69 2) SEMUA PERDANA JMB RBD Palm Oil 17/02 17/02 23/02 nil 9,300 nil 2,700 3) THAI BINH M.DINSHAW CALC. CHIPS 14/02 14/02 23/02 nil 8,247 nil 253 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil 78 nil 22/02 2) NBP Commander JMB Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/02 3) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR/Steel 5,500 nil 150 22/02 4) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 150/250 22/02 5) Swallow Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 23/02 6) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 400 nil nil 24/02 7) Ianuk-III JMB CPKO nil 12,000 nil 24/02 8) Arcadia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 750 nil nil 25/02 9) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 25/02 10) Chang Hang Cosco Steel Cargo nil 25,033 nil 26/02 11) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 26/02 12) Anthea Tradex Rolled Coils nil 5,062 nil 27/02 13) Nikator JMB Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 04/03 14) Gmt Phoenix Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,000 nil 08/03 15) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 21,000 nil 08/03 16) Rochester Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 36,000 nil 09/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.