* USD/INR is expected to edge marginally higher versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850 tracking gains in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies. * The pair is seen opening around 54.26-28 and moving in a 54.00 to 54.40 range until the budget on Feb. 28. * Most Asian currencies however were trading marginally weaker to flat against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.2 percent. Traders will eye domestic share market performance for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms looking to meet month-end import commitments will also help the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)