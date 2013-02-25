BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.15 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.06 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Monday, with investors still picking up shares battered by last week's steep plunge, while the yen fell to fresh lows on news a reflationary advocate could head the Bank of Japan next month. * Foreign investors bought 2.8 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 3.5 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.04 percent. * Indian markets will be closely monitoring the 2013/14 budget for the next fiscal year to be announced on Feb. 28. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
