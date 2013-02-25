BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which closed at 7.80 percent on Friday is expected to tread water until the budget on Thursday. * Traders say the railway budget on Tuesday will give cues on how serious the government is about managing its finances. * A rise in crude oil prices which will affect domestic inflation is likely to hurt sentiment a bit. * Oil prices rose on Friday as German business sentiment improved, but crude futures still fell by the largest weekly margin of 2013 after a sell-off in commodities markets earlier this week. * The 10-year bond is broadly seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 range until the budget. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
