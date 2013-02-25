* Life insurers eye sustainability of yen weakness, rises in
U.S. yields
* Risk of yen firming if Abe disappoints with structural
reforms
* Importers dollar buying, retail FX keep yen's upside
limited
* Hedging costs still low, sap incentives for unhedged
foreign investment
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 26 The yen has quickly dived to near
three-year lows, but one Japanese sector with serious currency
clout has yet to be heard: big insurers who control a combined
$2 trillion in assets.
Conventional wisdom holds that a weakening yen and stronger
U.S. dollar will spur insurers to buy more foreign assets as
they search for higher returns, which would send the Japanese
currency into a steeper tailspin.
The yen has fallen as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept to his
promises of aggressive reflationary fiscal and monetary
policies, but insurance companies seem to be in no rush to
change their strategy for now, waiting to see if Abe in the end
is any more successful than previous leaders in resuscitating
the long ailing economy.
Many still remember being burned in 2005 to 2007 when they
underpinned a steady rise in the dollar with foreign investment,
only to see their profits evaporate as the dollar sank to record
lows against the yen over the next five years.
Analysts say their absence from the market will not derail
what appears to be an extended period of yen weakness, but it
could limit further losses and leave the currency more
vulnerable to corrections to the upside if selling pressure
abates.
"Markets are still not fully convinced that Abe can push
through the most essential of his policy mix, the growth
strategy, which requires a painful overhaul of current
frameworks that inhibit growth, but for which no roadmap is
provided," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO at Fukoku Capital Management.
Others agree.
"Japan's monetary policy framework is entering uncharted
territory and we need to see through what these bold measures
are. It's not the time to take sides, but to stay sidelined,"
said Kazuto Uchida, an executive officer and general manager of
the global markets division at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
WILL "ABENOMICS" SUCCEED?
Abe's calls for concurrently pursuing unconventional
reflationary monetary policy, ramping up public spending to buoy
domestic demand and tapping strategic growth areas are
challenges his predecessors had all failed to achieve.
Nevertheless, speculators betting on "Abenomics” and bolder
policy easing by the Bank of Japan have driven the yen down
about 20 percent against the dollar and pushed up Tokyo stocks
by more than 30 percent since mid-November.
Still, analysts say current yen levels of around 94 to the
dollar alone will not justify a swift reallocation by insurers
to unhedged foreign assets, as global yields will likely remain
historically low for some time while major central banks stick
with "cheap money" policies to boost their economies.
"You have to ask, is this stock rally sustainable, can we
really believe in 'Abenomics', is it really appropriate to bet
our investment policy based on unrealised gains brought around
by expectations alone?," said Katsuyuki Tokushima, chief pension
adviser at NLI Research Institute.
Industry insiders agree insurers are likely to wait and see
how long Abe can sustain market expectations. They will also be
watching for any signs of a pick-up in U.S. yields later in the
year if the slow U.S. economic recovery remains on track, which
could fuel speculation about the Federal Reserve's exit from its
ultra-low rate policy, making hedging costs less tolerable.
CATCH-22
The yen's weakening trend is a Catch-22 for insurers. It
makes sense to start buying foreign assets early if the yen is
expected to fall further, as the timing of removing currency
hedges affects profitability on foreign asset holdings. But
yield differentials have to be big enough to offset currency
risks.
"Insurers earn profits from foreign investment because they
don't hedge, that's how they make profits. I don't think
insurers are mulling taking currency risk to buy (foreign)
bonds," said Sakurai, who previously led investment planning at
Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance.
The current U.S.-Japan interest rate differential of just
over 100 basis points is too narrow to warrant a switch to
unhedged foreign investment, analysts said, saying around 300
bps would represent a more comfortable buffer for currency risk.
"Flows from Japanese investors are needed to push the
dollar/yen to reach 100," said Yunosuke Ikeda, a senior FX
strategist at Nomura Securities. "Foreign investors are seeing
that they can reinforce short yen bets if insurers make a move."
With the Fed's benchmark short-term interest rate pinned
near zero, insurers will not increase unhedged foreign bond
investment, said Citibank Japan chief FX strategist Osamu
Takashima.
Furthermore, insurers are not under pressure to aggressively
seek returns at the moment, as the stock market rally in recent
months has given them a comfortable capital buffer to ride out
the full-year book closing on March 31.
Prospects for higher yields on Japanese government bonds
(JGBs), on the back of an expected increase in bond issuances to
fund aggressive fiscal stimulus, also could blunt investors’
appetite for foreign assets. If policy measures work, then
yields will likely rise on expectations of a return to
inflation, particularly at the long end of the curve.
Analysts say insurers' liability duration averages 15-20
years, so if Abe's reflation materialise and boosts 20- and
30-year JGB yields to 2 percent and 3 percent respectively,
insurers could stick to investing in JGBs.
While investors remain wary of a firming yen if Abe
disappoints, any gains are likely to be contained by yen selling
by other types of investors.
Strong dollar demand from Japanese importers to pay for
rising fuel imports and increasing short-selling of the yen by
retail investors are at least filling in some of the gap left by
the absence of large investors.
Data from the Financial Futures Association of Japan showed
that retail investors' dollar/yen transaction volumes rose 125
percent in January from December and by 97 percent in euro/yen
in January from December.
"I think that Japanese retail traders and investors are
ready for the wave of volatility ... Many of them have been on
the sidelines for too long and are ready to get back into the
market to speculate and place long term investments," said
Javier Paz, senior analyst at Aite Group.
(Graphics by Christine Chan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
