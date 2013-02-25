* USD/INR opens stronger at 54.20/21 versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850 on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers. * Traders expect the pair to broadly hold in a 54.00 to 54.40 range until the budget on Thursday. * Gains in the domestic share market are expected to push the pair lower while dollar demand from importers will place it higher and hold in a range, traders say. * Local shares trading up 0.3 percent in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)