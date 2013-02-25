* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades steady on the day at 7.80 percent with investors preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the budget on Thursday. * Traders will also keenly watch the railway budget on Tuesday for cues on how serious the government is about mending its finances. * Some foreign fund buying was seen on Thursday and Friday and is likely to be seen this week as well heading into the budget, traders say. Fresh and unused foreign investor limits were allotted to Foreign Institutional Investors on Feb. 20 by the stock market regulator. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range until the budget. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)