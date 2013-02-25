* Shares in Jet Airways Ltd fall as much as 3.4 percent, hitting their lowest since Dec. 4, on continued concerns about whether the carrier will clinch a deal to sell its stake to Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways. * Shares in Jet Airways fell 14.5 percent last week after Etihad Chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan told Reuters on Feb. 17 that it was too soon to say when a final agreement between the two carriers would be struck. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)