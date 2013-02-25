* The BSE index gains 0.1 percent, rebounding after hitting its lowest close since Dec. 24, 2012 on Friday. The 50-share NSE index is also up 0.1 percent. * Infosys Ltd gains 2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 1.3 percent on hopes of incentives for exporters in the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on Feb. 28. * Shares in non-banking financial companies gain on Monday after the central bank issued guidelines allowing any business sector to apply for banking licences. * Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services gains 5.6 percent, while IDFC Ltd is up 1.7 percent. * However, Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 0.8 percent on expectations of higher oil subsidy burden from the 2013/14 budget, say dealers. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)