BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index gains 0.1 percent, rebounding after hitting its lowest close since Dec. 24, 2012 on Friday. The 50-share NSE index is also up 0.1 percent. * Infosys Ltd gains 2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 1.3 percent on hopes of incentives for exporters in the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on Feb. 28. * Shares in non-banking financial companies gain on Monday after the central bank issued guidelines allowing any business sector to apply for banking licences. * Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services gains 5.6 percent, while IDFC Ltd is up 1.7 percent. * However, Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 0.8 percent on expectations of higher oil subsidy burden from the 2013/14 budget, say dealers. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.