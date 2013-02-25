* Nomura remains strategically bullish on Indian government bonds but expects the 7-15 year part of the yield curve to under-perform heading into the April-June quarter given the prospect of additional supply. * The government typically frontloads its fiscal borrowing programme, with more borrowing expected in those maturities, Nomura says. * If the government frontloads 60 percent of its borrowing in the first half of the year, it would result in 3.6 trillion rupees of supply in 1H FY14 and 1.8 trillion rupees of supply in Q1 FY13, Nomura estimates. * Investment bank says its base case scenario stands at 6 trillion rupees for gross borrowing in 2013/14, which includes a potential of 400 billion rupees in buybacks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)