* J.P.Morgan raises its target price on Infosys Ltd to 3,200 rupees from 3,100 rupees while maintaining its "buy" rating. * The brokerage says Infosys "is likely turning the corner", given the Indian software services exporter is proving more flexible in winning deals, embracing "a more realistic" margin profile and trying to re-engage with employees. * These developments are coming on the back of an improving demand environment for the sector, the investment bank adds. * Infosys shares up 2.5 percent at 2,912.00 rupees as of 0620 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)