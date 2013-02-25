* USD/INR trades weaker on the day at 54.10/11 versus its previous close of 54.1750/1850, but the pair is off the day's low of 54.02 on the back of dollar demand from oil companies. * Traders say dollar sales by a custodian bank in the morning session boosted the rupee, but the pair is likely to head higher in the rest of the session. * Month-end dollar demand from oil firms is also expected to boost the pair. * Traders say weak domestic shares also likely to help the pair. Shares currently down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)