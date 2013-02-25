BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 7.79 percent with some dealers expecting the central bank to announce an open market operation this week to ease liquidity tightness. * Repo bids continue to be above 1 trillion rupees. * Dealers expect a rally if the gross market borrowing is limited to 5.6-5.7 trillion rupee levels in the budget, which they say may rise to 6 trillion rupees incase the government factors in a buyback of bonds. * Market expected to remain around current levels till budget with positive bias on hopes of an austere budget. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA