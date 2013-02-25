* India's 1-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.63 percent on continued cash tightness, while the benchmark 5-year swap rate is unchanged at 7.22 percent. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank has hovered at more than 1 trillion rupees for most of the month, showing the continued extent of the liquidity tightness in the banking system. * OIS unlikely to react much to budget numbers, and will be guided more by liquidity and rates view, says a dealer at a foreign bank. * "The change in RBI stance will be next trigger if they proactively look towards growth," adds dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)