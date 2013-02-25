* India's overnight cash rates edge up to 7.85/7.90 percent from Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent as demand rises at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * Traders expect cash rates to remain between 7.75 to 7.95 percent range in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window drops to 1.28 trillion rupees from a combined 1.48 trillion rupees at two repo auctions on Friday. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic reporting platform stands at 154.47 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.90 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)