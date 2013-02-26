India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR is expected to open stronger compared with its close of 53.8650/8750 on Monday on the back of a global risk-off following the gridlock in the Italy elections. * Asian shares fell, taking their lead from overnight plunges in global equities while currency markets remained volatile as no party has won a Senate majority in Italy's elections, extending fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis. * The pair is seen opening around 54.10 and moving in a 53.90 to 54.30 range initially in the session with dollar demand from oil firms also likely to help. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 percent. * The euro crouched near a six-week low against the dollar while the yen kept some distance from multi-month lows on Tuesday after the spectre of political gridlock in Italy spurred traders to seek refuge in the U.S. and Japanese currencies. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India