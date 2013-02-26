* USD/INR is expected to open stronger compared with its close of 53.8650/8750 on Monday on the back of a global risk-off following the gridlock in the Italy elections. * Asian shares fell, taking their lead from overnight plunges in global equities while currency markets remained volatile as no party has won a Senate majority in Italy's elections, extending fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis. * The pair is seen opening around 54.10 and moving in a 53.90 to 54.30 range initially in the session with dollar demand from oil firms also likely to help. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 percent. * The euro crouched near a six-week low against the dollar while the yen kept some distance from multi-month lows on Tuesday after the spectre of political gridlock in Italy spurred traders to seek refuge in the U.S. and Japanese currencies. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)