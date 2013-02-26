India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open lower versus its previous close of 7.80 percent after the central bank announced another round of bond purchase to ease tight cash conditions. * India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of federal government bonds on March 1 through open market operations, it said in a release on Monday. * Traders say they will also monitor the rail budget later in the day for gauging the government's seriousness about managing its finances. * The 10-year paper is seen opening around 7.78 percent and moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range until the budget on Thursday. * Traders say a fall in oil prices may also help. Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived worries over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India