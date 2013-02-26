* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open lower versus its previous close of 7.80 percent after the central bank announced another round of bond purchase to ease tight cash conditions. * India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of federal government bonds on March 1 through open market operations, it said in a release on Monday. * Traders say they will also monitor the rail budget later in the day for gauging the government's seriousness about managing its finances. * The 10-year paper is seen opening around 7.78 percent and moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range until the budget on Thursday. * Traders say a fall in oil prices may also help. Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived worries over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)