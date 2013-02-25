UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Corvex urges Energen to consider sale
May 31 Hedge fund Corvex Management LP on Wednesday reported a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp and called for the possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.588
Reoffer price 100.088
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0207960649
ATHENS, May 31 Alpha Finance, a subsidiary of Alpha Bank, is offering up to 17.69 million shares of construction group Ellaktor, about 10 percent of the company's outstanding share total, via an accelerated book building procedure, it said on Wednesday.