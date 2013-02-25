Feb 25Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OEL TRUST RELAY CNTR 24/02 24/02 25/02 nil nil5273/185 COMP/400
2) PRIYANKA CAF CEMENT BGS 23/02 23/02 25/02 nil 1,791 nil 168
3) GREENWICH NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 22/02 22/02 25/02 nil 2,145 nil COMP
4) IANUK JMB CPKO 25/02 25/02 28/02 nil 400 nil 10,599
5) NBP COMMANDER JMB STEEL CARGO 23/02 23/02 25/02 688 nil nil 1,312
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Arcadia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 750 nil nil 25/02
2) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 106 25/02
3) Nafisa-1-VI Caf CEMENT BGS nil 2,140 nil 25/02
4) Gurukripa NAVINYA CEMENT BGS nil 2,100 nil 26/02
5) Chang Hang Cosco Steel Cargo nil 25,033 nil 26/02
6) Anthea Tradex Rolled Coils nil 5,062 nil 26/02
7) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 27/02
8) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 27/02
9) Cs Sonoma Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,000 nil nil 28/02
10) Ocean Queen Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,658 nil 28/02
11) Nikator JMB Steel Cargo nil 22,319 nil 04/03
12) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 21,000 nil 08/03
13) Rochester Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 36,000 nil 14/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL