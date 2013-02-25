Feb 25Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) M.V.KALPANA PREM BOTHRA COAL 22/02 22/02 27/02 nil 64,550 nil
2) M.V.JAHAN BROTHERSIMPERIAL WHEAT 22/02 22/02 28/02 33,000 nil nil
3) M.V.DA QIANG DBC GB 23/02 23/02 27/02 8,700 nil nil
4) M.V.HE BO BOTHRA COAL 24/02 24/02 28/02 nil 56,000 nil
5) M.T.OCTADEN WILHELMSEN PALM METHYL 24/02 24/02 25/02 5,000 nil nil
6) M.V.OCEANIC PUYVAST GB 25/02 25/02 28/02 11,000 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) M.T.DL ASTER IMPERIAL Edible Oil nil 4,000 nil ---- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) M.T.ALMARONA GAC Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 25/02
2) MV QUANG JAMES WOOD PUPLP nil 3,109 nil 26/02
3) M.V.CSC TAI HAI PUYVAST GB 5,300 nil nil 26/02
4) M.T.FAIR ARTEMIS JAMES Edible Oil nil 6,200 nil 26/02
5) MT GOLDEN JAMES Edible Oil nil 13,500 nil 26/02
6) MV OCEAN BOTHRA COAL nil 56,812 nil 27/02
7) MV HONGXIN LAXMI GB 32,000 nil nil 27/02
8) MV LO LONG DBC GB 24,000 nil nil 27/02
9) MV MEDI LOTUS Wheat 55,000 nil nil 27/02
10) MV BAO nYUE INDIOC GB 25,000 nil nil 28/02
11) MT STAR DREAM DEBLINES TOULENE/HEX. nil 960/450 nil 01/03
12) MT GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMINIA nil 12,500 nil 02/03
