Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Glorious Property Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 4, 2018

Coupon 13.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citic, Deutsche Bank, Haitong, ICBC,

JPMorgan, RBS & UBS

Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.