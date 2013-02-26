* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.5 percent. * Asian shares fell on Tuesday, taking their lead from overnight plunges in global equities while currency markets remain volatile as no party has won a Senate majority in Italy's elections, extending fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis. * Foreign investors bought 2.46 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.62 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.08 percent. * The Indian government will unveil the railway budget for 2013/14. (0630 GMT) * Also on watch, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, India's top drugmaker by sales and a unit of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, will announce Q4 earnings. (0730 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)