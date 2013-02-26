India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops as much as 2 basis points (bps) in early trades after the central bank announced another round of bond purchase to ease tight cash conditions. The yield is currently at 7.79 percent, down 1 bp on day. * India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of federal government bonds on March 1 through open market operations, it said in a release on Monday. * A fall in oil prices is also helping gains. Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived worries over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India