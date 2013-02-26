* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops as much as 2 basis points (bps) in early trades after the central bank announced another round of bond purchase to ease tight cash conditions. The yield is currently at 7.79 percent, down 1 bp on day. * India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of federal government bonds on March 1 through open market operations, it said in a release on Monday. * A fall in oil prices is also helping gains. Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived worries over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)