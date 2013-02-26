India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR rises to 54.05/06 versus its Monday's close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of a global risk-off following the gridlock in the Italy elections. * Asian shares took their lead from overnight plunges in global equities to fall as an apparently inconclusive election outcome in Italy raised fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis. * The pair is seen moving in a 53.90 to 54.30 range during the session. * Traders say month-end dollar demand from oil firms is also likely to help the pair later in the session. * Domestic shares trading down 0.5 percent. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India