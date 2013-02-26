* USD/INR rises to 54.05/06 versus its Monday's close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of a global risk-off following the gridlock in the Italy elections. * Asian shares took their lead from overnight plunges in global equities to fall as an apparently inconclusive election outcome in Italy raised fears of a resurgent euro zone debt crisis. * The pair is seen moving in a 53.90 to 54.30 range during the session. * Traders say month-end dollar demand from oil firms is also likely to help the pair later in the session. * Domestic shares trading down 0.5 percent. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)