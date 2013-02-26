* The BSE index falls 0.60 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also down 0.58 percent. * Rate sensitive stocks fall as traders lighten positions ahead of the federal budget and expiry of February derivative contracts on Feb. 28. * ICICI bank falls 1.7 percent, while Tata Motors falls 1.8 percent. * However, shares in India's mobile network operators rallied on Tuesday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd rising as much as 9.3 percent, on expectations the government would have to cut the reserve price in the auctions of remaining airwaves. * Bharti is up 4 percent while Idea Cellular gains 3.5 percent at 0435 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)