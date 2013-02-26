* USD/INR extends gains to 54.17/18 versus its previous close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of sharp losses in the domestic sharemarket amid a global risk-off mood. * The 50-share index drops below 5,800 points for the first time since November, extending its fall to 1 percent on day. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms looking to meet month-end import commitments is also helping the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)