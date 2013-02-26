India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR extends gains to 54.17/18 versus its previous close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of sharp losses in the domestic sharemarket amid a global risk-off mood. * The 50-share index drops below 5,800 points for the first time since November, extending its fall to 1 percent on day. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms looking to meet month-end import commitments is also helping the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India