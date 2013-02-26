BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in India's wagon manufacturers extend falls after the 2013/14 railway budget unveiled by the government was seen as lacking big announcements or projects. * Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd falls 4.5 percent, while Titagarh Wagons Ltd is down 6.7 percent. * Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd slumps 8.4 percent, while BEML Ltd is down 2.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.