TOKYO Feb 26 The asset management arm of Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG.N) wants to acquire fund firms focusing on Asian and European real estate to expand its property portfolio beyond the United States, the head of the asset arm said.

Principal Global Investors (PGI) expects to post double-digit growth in assets under management this year after they grew by 16 percent to $281.5 billion in 2012, a target it hopes to meet in part by strengthening its business in emerging and Asian markets, PGI Chief Executive Officer Jim McCaughan said.

"There are different ways we could expand globally both by organic growth and by acquisitions. An acquisition in international real estate is something we're definitely contemplating," McCaughan told Reuters.

PGI's assets under management in real estate rose 17 percent to $45.5 billion in 2012 from a year earlier, and it now accounts for about 16 percent of its total portfolio.

McCaughan declined to provide detailed performance results for real estate, but said the asset class provided "very good absolute and relative value performance" over the past year.

Clients chasing higher yields and aiming to diversify portfolios favour the asset class, he said.

"We have a very strong global REIT (real estate investment trust) capability, but we want to build on that with real estate on other parts of the world," McCaughan said.

PGI also aims to buy hedge funds of funds, which are cheaper now as a result of hedge fund managers finding high returns increasingly tough to make, in contrast to 2007 when prices were high and availability was limited, McCaughan said.

PGI is also considering entering into partnerships with boutique asset managers in Asia.

"Asian-focused equities or real estate are really the two areas that we would be most interested in," McCaughan said.

PGI has business tie-ups with 10 external boutique houses, and has six internal boutique fund managers.

Last year the firm saw large inflows in high yields, preferred securities, short-term bonds, and property including REITs, the CEO said.

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

