* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off lows as dealers reduce position on caution ahead of the federal budget on Thursday. The benchmark yield now flat at 7.80 percent after dropping to 7.78 pct in early session. * "A risk-off sentiment and an OMO have not been able to prevent the sell-off which is a bigger worry. State-run banks are there to supply bonds at every price point," says a dealer. * Another foreign bank dealer says OMO announcement this week and possibly next have largely been factored into bond prices. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)