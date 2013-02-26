BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* India's main stock indexes fall more than 1.3 percent on Tuesday on widespread profit-taking in blue chips such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors ahead of the 2013/14 budget to be unveiled on Thursday. * The BSE index is down 1.3 percent. The NSE index falls 1.27 percent, going below 5,800 for the first time since Nov. 29, 2012. * Falls also tracked a selloff on world equity markets after Italy's inconclusive election result sent safe-haven German bond yields sharply lower as investors feared a resurgence of the euro zone debt crisis. * ICICI Bank is down 3.1 percent, while Tata Motors falls 3.7 percent. * Shares in India's wagon manufacturers extend fall after the railway budget unveiled by the government was seen as lacking big announcements or projects. * Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd falls 7.3 percent, while Titagarh Wagons Ltd is down 6.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
