India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark five-year swap rate drops to a near one-month low at 7.18 percent, down 5 basis points and its lowest since Jan. 30. The one-year OIS rate also at an over one-week low at 7.60 percent, down 3 bps. * Fall in OIS largely triggered by risk-off sentiment generated by fears of a resurgence of the euro zone debt crisis. * Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday, hit by worries over demand growth as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived fears over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India