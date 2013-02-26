* India's benchmark five-year swap rate drops to a near one-month low at 7.18 percent, down 5 basis points and its lowest since Jan. 30. The one-year OIS rate also at an over one-week low at 7.60 percent, down 3 bps. * Fall in OIS largely triggered by risk-off sentiment generated by fears of a resurgence of the euro zone debt crisis. * Brent crude futures fell by more than a dollar to one-month lows below $114 a barrel on Tuesday, hit by worries over demand growth as a potential political vacuum in Italy revived fears over instability in the debt-plagued euro zone. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)