India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
BANGALORE (Reuters) Feb 26 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3206/3282 3216/3300 MEDIUM 30 3262/3421 3272/3442
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India