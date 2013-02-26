(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Edward Hadas

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Carney knows what to say in London, Ontario. The incoming governor of the Bank of England, gave an excellent speech on Monday on the poor state of bankers’ ethical values. The current governor of the Bank of Canada and former managing director of Goldman Sachs is in a good position to tie virtue to finance. Whether his fine words can make an impression on the hard hearts of London, England is another matter.

The patron saint of the Thomas d'Aquino Lecture on Leadership would have been pleased with Carney’s speech. Although Thomas lived well before the creation of either Canada or central banking, he knew that trust is a virtue, "a good quality of the mind, by which we live righteously, of which no one can make bad use" and that virtues are habits that can only be perfected by practice.

Banking requires more trust, and thus more virtue, than most industries. As Carney noted, credit comes from the Latin word for "to believe". Unbelievers will be chary about funding banks. Carney argued shareholders, debt-holders, regulators and the general public have come to expect banks to behave badly, because bankers proved untrustworthy. This reduced trust in the financial system has a financial cost, he argued; it has lowered the availability of capital for non-financial firms.

But both trust and virtue are easier to destroy than to rebuild. Carney is right that virtue "cannot be bought", not even by the cleverest efforts to tie bankers’ compensation to some greater good. He is also right that "banks need to participate actively in reform, not fight it" and that, "it will be down to individual bankers". Unless they acquire reflexes to discern what’s wrong in, say, manipulating Libor, trust will remain in short supply.

Carney was speaking at the Richard Ivey School of Business. The future bankers there may be young enough to be impressed by his call for virtue. Convincing experienced British bankers, who acquired their habits in an industry which gloried in high pay, high risk and caveat emptor, will be a greater challenge.

