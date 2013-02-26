* USD/INR extends gains to 54.13/14 versus its previous close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of sharp losses in the domestic sharemarket. * The main share index closes down 1.6 percent. * Traders say month-end dollar demand from oil firms also boosts the dollar. * The pair is seen moving in tandem with global markets until the budget on Thursday. * Traders will keenly await any measures that will boost foreign fund inflows into the country. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)