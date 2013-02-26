India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR extends gains to 54.13/14 versus its previous close of 53.8650/8750 on the back of sharp losses in the domestic sharemarket. * The main share index closes down 1.6 percent. * Traders say month-end dollar demand from oil firms also boosts the dollar. * The pair is seen moving in tandem with global markets until the budget on Thursday. * Traders will keenly await any measures that will boost foreign fund inflows into the country. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India