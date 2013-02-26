India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's one-year onshore dollar premium down to 353.50 points compared with 359 points on Monday as traders unwind paid positions. * "One paise per day in the 1-year tenor is a very high price, so we are seeing some unwinding there. Dollar is very liquid overseas, so we can expect some further receiving if dollar inflows slow," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said, referring to 0.01 rupees. * Traders say there was also some corporate receiving seen across tenors which is pushing rates down. * The 1-month onshore premium also eases to 33 points from its previous close of 34.50 points. * The 1-year premium may drop to 330 levels in the near-term, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India