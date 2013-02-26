* India's one-year onshore dollar premium down to 353.50 points compared with 359 points on Monday as traders unwind paid positions. * "One paise per day in the 1-year tenor is a very high price, so we are seeing some unwinding there. Dollar is very liquid overseas, so we can expect some further receiving if dollar inflows slow," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said, referring to 0.01 rupees. * Traders say there was also some corporate receiving seen across tenors which is pushing rates down. * The 1-month onshore premium also eases to 33 points from its previous close of 34.50 points. * The 1-year premium may drop to 330 levels in the near-term, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)